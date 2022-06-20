Wanted man arrested after month on the run from Suffolk prison

Robert Francis, 54, was found and arrested last week - Credit: Suffolk police

A wanted man who absconded from a Suffolk prison has been found and arrested.

Robert Francis, 54, was being hunted by police after he failed to return to a designated meeting point on Tuesday, May 24 while on day release from Hollesley Bay prison in east Suffolk.

He was due to meet officers in Norwich at 3pm, but never appeared.

However, on Friday afternoon, Francis was arrested by police in the Norfolk city and will be returned to the prison system after nearly a month on the run.

Police thanked the public for their help with the appeal.



