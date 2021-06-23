Published: 3:17 PM June 23, 2021

The fraud took place in Edmonton Close in Kesgrave - Credit: Google Maps

A rogue trader has defrauded a man of £100 after offering to repair his car.

At around 9am on Tuesday, June 22 a man claiming to work for a local garage approached a man in his 60s outside a property in Edmonton Close.

He offered to fix a scratch on the man’s vehicle, requesting £100 upfront for the repair, and walked the victim to the Tesco Metro cash machine in Ropes Drive.

After the victim handed over money, the man advised he would return to complete the work the next morning Wednesday, June 23, but did not attend.

Officers are now looking to find the rogue trader.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins in height, bald and of stocky build. He was wearing a light blue T-shirt and spoke with a local accent.

Police are urging people to be cautious before parting with their money or personal information, and to warn elderly relatives and neighbours about cold callers and rogue traders.

Officers would also like to hear from anybody else who has been approached in a similar way by those offering to carry out work.

Witnesses or those with any information are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 33482/21.

