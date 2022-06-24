Rogue trader in white van visits homes in west Suffolk

Officers from Suffolk Trading Standards are warning people of a rogue trader in west Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

West Suffolk residents are being warned of a rogue trader in a white van selling plants and furniture.

The rogue trader has been reported in Westley, near Bury St Edmunds.

A Suffolk Trading Standards spokesman said: "These individuals often visit Suffolk and use the same sales patter - 'last one', 'great price' 'ex-exhibition stock' etc.

"Our advice is to never buy at the door.

"If you are approached at the door and are not expecting a caller, our advice is not to answer.

"When reporting doorstep incidents, please try to supply key information such as the description of the individual and their vehicle, including the make, model and vehicle registration if seen."

Suffolk Trading Standards is asking anyone who receives a call from a rogue trader is asked to report it to them via 0808 223 1133.