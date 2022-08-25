RSPCA animal home staff 'devastated' after van is stolen in Sudbury

Staff working at an RSPCA animal rehoming centre say they have been left "devastated" after the home's van was stolen in Suffolk.

A white Peugeot van belonging to RSPCA Danaher Animal Home, near Braintree, was taken in Sudbury on Friday, August 12.

The incident has been reported to the police and the centre has posted an appeal for information on social media in the hope of finding the van.

The vehicle has the registration YN66 ZTP.

A fundraiser on GoFundMe has been launched by the centre with the aim of raising £7,000 to go towards the possible replacement of the van.

Sam Garvey, general manager at RSPCA Danaher Animal Home, revealed the centre had been leased another van at a reduced rate – but hoped to see the stolen vehicle recovered.

He said: "We are all just devastated.

"This vehicle is vital and is used in a host of activities to help our centre such as collecting donations of food, or bedding for the animals in our care. It is also used a lot for collecting donations for our charity shops that fund 52% of the home.

"It’s had a huge impact on the centre and it feels like whoever stole the van was stealing from the animals, and stealing from everyone who has kindly donated to us to help the animals in our care.

"The van is worth around £15,000 – but it is vital for the day to day running of the centre and helping all the animals in our care.

"If you or anyone you know may have information on its whereabouts, please contact the police on 101 on us on 0300 111 4321.

"We are asking the public to please share this appeal with your friends and family to give us a better chance of recovering our van."