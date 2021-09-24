Man turned drug dealer after becoming addict

Published: 7:30 AM September 24, 2021

A Suffolk man who became involved in the supply of drugs after becoming addicted to cannabis and cocaine has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing 22-year-old Rubel Miah to an 18-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months, Judge Emma Peters said he had no previous convictions and she genuinely believed he had “got in over his head and didn’t know how to get out of it” after running up a drug debt.

She told Miah he had made choices and those choices had consequences but she accepted that he had “got himself involved in something that had run out of his control”.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that police followed a BMW 3 series car in which Miah was a passenger after he was seen to get out of the vehicle and meet another man.

Officers lost the car but later that day it was located in Yoxford and stopped, said Mitchell Cohen, prosecuting.

In the car officers found 7g of cocaine split into 16 wraps, £1,310 cash and a glass jar containing 63g of skunk cannabis divided into 23 deals.

Miah, of Seaward Avenue, Leiston, admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply in March last year.

In addition to being given a suspended prison sentence he was ordered to do 140 hours' unpaid work and a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Richard Kelly, for Miah, said his client had no previous convictions.

He described a pre-sentence report on Miah by the probation officer as “singularly impressive”.

“He clearly understands he has done wrong and has expressed remorse for what he did. Since his arrest he has tried to do everything he can to turn his life around,” said Mr Kelly.

Miah had started using cannabis at a low point in his life and this had led to him using cocaine.

“It spiralled out of control and he got into significant debt,” said Mr Kelly.

He said Miah’s drug dealers had put pressure on him to repay the money. “He got himself into this situation and just couldn’t find a way out of it,” said Mr Kelly.

He said Miah, who was now working as a chef, came from a supportive family and bitterly regretted the offences.

Since his arrest he had spoken to young people about the dangers of drug use based on his personal experiences and he was keen to continue doing this.