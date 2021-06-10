Jury out in trial of pair found sleeping inside stolen car containing drugs

Published: 7:00 PM June 10, 2021

Ruhid Ullah and Farrhin Rahman were found sleeping in a stolen Audi A3 outside a cottage in Little Glemham - Credit: Archant

A jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a man and woman accused of drug dealing offences after they were found asleep in a car containing crack cocaine, heroin and cash in a rural Suffolk village.

Ruhid Ullah and Farrhin Rahman are both accused of possession with intent to supply class A drugs found, along with about £300 and a knife, inside a broken down Audi A3 blocking the entrance to a cottage in Little Glemham, near Woodbridge, in August 2018.

Jurors heard Recorder Graham Huston's summing up of the case on Thursday morning before retiring to consider their verdict.

Both Londoners, Ullah and Rahman each deny possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of a knife in a public place.

Ullah also denies stealing an Audi A3 in Barnet overnight between August 17 and 18.

The pair were found sleeping in a stolen Audi A3, with a blown tyre, after police responded to a report of the vehicle blocking the entrance to a cottage in Main Road, Little Glemham, on August 23, 2018.

Inside the vehicle, police found a bag containing 154 wraps of heroin, 378 wraps of crack cocaine and about £300 inside a larger shoulder bag containing a folding pocket knife.

Prosecutors said Ullah, of Abbey Road, Camden, stole the Audi from Barnet overnight between August 17 and 18.

But Ullah claimed he had taken up an invitation, from an acquaintance he knew only as James, who he assumed had hired the Audi, to attend a house party in Ipswich.

He claimed to have driven the Audi to pick up his girlfriend, Rahman, 20, of Chewton Road, Walthamstow, who told the court she had fallen asleep in the car and woken to see another male in the driver's seat.

Ullah said the car had broken down in the early hours of the morning and that James had left to seek assistance.

Under examination, he told the court: "James dumped me in it with the drugs and a stolen car."

Ullah admitted possession of 2.95g of amphetamine, found in a bag tucked into his waistband during a strip search in custody.