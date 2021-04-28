News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man charged with drug dealing and criminal cash offences

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 7:30 AM April 28, 2021   
The pair appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man has appeared in court accused of drug dealing offences.

Sacha Millar appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday morning for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The 29-year-old has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply cocaine, and with possession of £400 in allegedly criminally acquired cash.

Millar, of School Road, Thurston, was charged with the offences following his arrest in Bury St Edmunds on April 24 last year.

During a brief hearing, Millar spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, and to deny each charge.

A trial, expected to last one to two days, has been listed to take place during the fortnight beginning May 31, 2022. 

A case management hearing will take place on October 13.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in cycling accident
  2. 2 Primary school closes for 'circuit breaker' after coronavirus outbreak
  3. 3 'I think he would destroy League One!' - Could Ipswich co-owner tempt Didier Drogba out of retirement?
  1. 4 Warning after spate of 'DHL parcel delivery' text scams
  2. 5 New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village
  3. 6 Brett Johnson on Paul Cook, transfer window plans and his Premier League tattoo pledge
  4. 7 See inside the luxury Suffolk estate where Made in Chelsea has been filmed
  5. 8 Young girl approached by elderly man in street
  6. 9 First look at second phase of Notcutts garden centre revamp plans
  7. 10 Man charged with murder after assault victim dies in hospital

Judge Rupert Overbury released Millar on unconditional bail.

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police remained at the pub on Sunday morning

Suffolk Live | Updated

Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
A forensics van parked outside the Kings Head pub in Great Cornard

Forensics probe pub 'explosion' as three suffer 'life-changing' injuries

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews were called to the thatched fire in Thwaite early Monday morning

Suffolk Live | Video

Twenty fire crews called to thatched roof blaze in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon