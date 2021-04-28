Man charged with drug dealing and criminal cash offences

Published: 7:30 AM April 28, 2021

A Suffolk man has appeared in court accused of drug dealing offences.

Sacha Millar appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday morning for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The 29-year-old has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply cocaine, and with possession of £400 in allegedly criminally acquired cash.

Millar, of School Road, Thurston, was charged with the offences following his arrest in Bury St Edmunds on April 24 last year.

During a brief hearing, Millar spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, and to deny each charge.

A trial, expected to last one to two days, has been listed to take place during the fortnight beginning May 31, 2022.

A case management hearing will take place on October 13.

Judge Rupert Overbury released Millar on unconditional bail.