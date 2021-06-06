News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Updated

Sainsbury's closed after man injured

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:39 PM June 6, 2021    Updated: 5:05 PM June 6, 2021
Suffolk police are currently at the Sainsbury's store in Recreation Way,  Mildenhall

Suffolk police are currently at the Sainsbury's store in Recreation Way, Mildenhall - Credit: Google Street View

A man has been injured near the Sainsbury's in Mildenhall which is now closed. 

Suffolk police are currently at the store in Recreation Way, where they are investigating how he got his injuries. 

They say passers-by did try to help the man and he is in the care of officers. 

Suffolk police confirmed there may be a cordon in place while they deal with the incident. 

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident at our Mildenhall store and are supporting the police with their investigation.

You may also want to watch:

"The store is temporarily closed and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We will reopen the store as soon as possible.”  

Most Read

  1. 1 Sainsbury's closed after man injured
  2. 2 WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge
  3. 3 Anger at developer's consultation over 950 new homes
  1. 4 Man arrested on Felixstowe seafront for allegedly possessing imitation weapon
  2. 5 Former Town skipper Chambers set to sign for new club with another ex-Blue likely to follow
  3. 6 Emergency services called after crash closes town road
  4. 7 'Those sort of players aren't going to last long' - Town legend Stewart on impact of fans' return
  5. 8 Mum who discovered talent for baking after quitting her job opens park cafe
  6. 9 Could you home some of these Australian zebra finch birds?
  7. 10 Former Woodbridge police station will be used to house asylum seekers
Suffolk Live
Mildenhall News
Bury St Edmunds News
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Over 100 dogs were reported abandoned in Suffolk since January 2020, including 10-wee-old Molly

Pets

Over 100 dogs reported abandoned in Suffolk since last year

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Billy the British springer spaniel, whose genitals swelled to the "size of a grapefruit" after he was bitten by an adder.

Pets

Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The farm fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Video

12 engines called to 'large' barn fire on West Suffolk farm

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Bury Street Stowmarket

Suffolk Live | Updated

Armed police called to reports of gunshots find clay pigeon shoot

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon