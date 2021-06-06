Updated
Sainsbury's closed after man injured
A man has been injured near the Sainsbury's in Mildenhall which is now closed.
Suffolk police are currently at the store in Recreation Way, where they are investigating how he got his injuries.
They say passers-by did try to help the man and he is in the care of officers.
Suffolk police confirmed there may be a cordon in place while they deal with the incident.
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident at our Mildenhall store and are supporting the police with their investigation.
"The store is temporarily closed and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We will reopen the store as soon as possible.”
