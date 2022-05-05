Teenager breached court order two days after it was imposed

A Suffolk teenager who was given a suspended sentence order after he was involved in a police car chase has admitted breaching it just two days after it was imposed.

Sam Fearn was sentenced to 17 months of detention in a young offenders’ institution, suspended for 24 months, and banned from driving for 12 months when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on February 21.

Fearn, 19, of Genesta Drive, Thurston, was also ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work and to pay £200 costs after he admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis, dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and possessing cocaine.

On Thursday, May 5, he was back in the dock at the court and admitted breaching the suspended sentence order by failing to attend an induction session on February 23 and an unpaid work appointment on March 23.

Recorder Jeremy Benson fined Fearn £50 and ordered him to pay £100 costs and warned him that if he breached the order again he was likely to be jailed.

Matthew Edwards, prosecuting, said the Ipswich Crown Court order was running parallel with an order made by Exeter Crown Court in November last year which Fearn had been complying with.

He said the local probation service was content to give Fearn another chance to comply with the Ipswich order and Fearn confirmed that he was willing to turn up to appointments.

In February the court heard that a police officer on mobile patrol in St Olaves Road, Bury St Edmunds on March 9 last year saw a VW Golf speeding towards him without its headlights on.

The officer pulled alongside the car, which was being driven by Fearn, and gestured to him to stop and wind down his window.

He pointed out that Fearn’s headlights weren’t on and told him not to restart the engine.

Fearn said “ok” but had then driven off at speed.

The officer followed Fearn, who was driving at 50mph in a 30mph limit and weaving in and out of parked cars.

During the chase, Fearn turned right into Beard Road without braking and then into Clay Road, which was a dead end.

He came to a halt when his car struck a cycle path bollard.

When police went to Fearn’s home they discovered cannabis worth between £250 and £750 and a small amount of cocaine.