News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Robbery trial for Colchester woman delayed for more than a year

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM September 13, 2022
Samantha Jefford, of Deck Place, Hawkins Road, Colchester appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.

Samantha Jefford, of Deck Place, Hawkins Road, Colchester appeared at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 38-year-old Colchester woman accused of robbery will have to wait more than a year for her trial because of delays in the criminal justice system caused by the coronavirus pandemic and strike action by criminal barristers over pay.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (September 12) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Samantha Jefford, of Deck Place, Hawkins Road, Colchester.

She pleaded not guilty to an offence of robbery which was allegedly committed on November 30, 2020 and an offence of having a kitchen knife in Chase Court, Colchester on the same date.

Jefford’s co-defendant Lance Mead, 38, of Harwich Road, Colchester who faces the same two charges, was unable to attend the hearing because he is unwell.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned the case until January 18 for a further case management hearing and told Jefford that her trial will take place on November 27 next year.

Jefford and Mead are both on unconditional bail.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News

Don't Miss

Thick smoke could be seen from the A11

Updated

12 fire crews tackling blaze in derelict building

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The former Causton Junior School, which is now the site of SET Felix Primary School in Maidstone Road, Felixstowe

Education News

New Suffolk school opens for 310 pupils

Dominic Bareham

person
Fire crews remain at the scene of a large fire at a derelict building in Red Lodge this morning

Suffolk Live News

Crews remain at scene of huge derelict building fire

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
An incident in Sudbury involving a suspected gas leek PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man remains under arrest after woman and girl stabbed to death in home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon