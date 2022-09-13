Robbery trial for Colchester woman delayed for more than a year

A 38-year-old Colchester woman accused of robbery will have to wait more than a year for her trial because of delays in the criminal justice system caused by the coronavirus pandemic and strike action by criminal barristers over pay.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (September 12) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Samantha Jefford, of Deck Place, Hawkins Road, Colchester.

She pleaded not guilty to an offence of robbery which was allegedly committed on November 30, 2020 and an offence of having a kitchen knife in Chase Court, Colchester on the same date.

Jefford’s co-defendant Lance Mead, 38, of Harwich Road, Colchester who faces the same two charges, was unable to attend the hearing because he is unwell.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned the case until January 18 for a further case management hearing and told Jefford that her trial will take place on November 27 next year.

Jefford and Mead are both on unconditional bail.