Inmate reported missing from Suffolk prison

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:05 PM June 1, 2022
Samir Byberi, 35, has been reported as missing from HMP Hollesley Bay.

Samir Byberi, 35, has been reported as missing from HMP Hollesley Bay. - Credit: Suffolk Police

An inmate has gone missing from a Suffolk prison. 

Samir Byberi, 35, was reported missing from HMP Hollesley Bay at about 6:30pm on Wednesday, June 1, after he was absent from a roll call. 

Byberi is serving a 15-year sentence for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. 

He is described as being 5ft 11ins tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair. He may also have a beard. 

Anyone who believes they have seen Byberi or who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 303 and the date June 1, 2022. 

