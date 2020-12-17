Samsung TVs stolen from home in raid

Published: 4:35 PM December 17, 2020

Two Samsung televisions and tools have been stolen after thieves raided a home in Raydon.

The goods were stolen at some point between 4pm on Sunday and 7am on Tuesday at a property in Upper Street, Suffolk police said.

An unknown number of thieves broke in through a window and stole the televisions, tools and industrial equipment.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may have seen anything suspicious is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/72481/20.