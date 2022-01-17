News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stowmarket man with foot fetish sexually assaulted woman

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 1:13 PM January 17, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Samuel Creed from Stowmarket will be sentenced later this week - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

﻿A Stowmarket man with a foot fetish who sexually assaulted a woman just months after being given a community order for removing two women’s footwear and massaging their feet will be sentenced on Wednesday, January 19.

Samuel Creed, 21, was initially due to have been sentenced last summer but the case was adjourned after the sentencing judge asked for a psychological report to be prepared on him to investigate the possibility of breaking his "never ending” cycle of offending.

Creed, of Prospect Place, Stowmarket, was given a three-year community order and a five-year criminal behaviour order restricting his use of trains in December 2020 after he admitted two offences of sexual assault.

On that occasion the court heard Creed had taken off a teacher’s boots and massaged her feet while she was waiting for a train at Stowmarket station and started moaning as if he was sexually aroused.

He had also struck up a conversation with a 20-year-old woman, who was sitting in a passage near a door on a London to Ipswich train and had then removed one of her shoes and asked if she dared him to sniff it.

He then sniffed the shoe and remarked on its smell before taking hold of her foot and massaging it.

The woman told him to stop and had a panic attack when he put his arm round her, the court heard.

Sentencing him in December 2020 a judge described the offences as “unpleasant” for the victims and warned Creed that he would have to be careful how he behaved towards women in the future or he would end up in prison.

Creed subsequently admitted two breaches of a criminal behaviour order by being at a railway station in March and May last year without a valid reason and travelling on a train between Manningtree and Colchester.

He also admitted sexually assaulting a female in May last year.

Creed was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (January 17) but Judge Emma Peters adjourned the hearing until Wednesday (January 19).

