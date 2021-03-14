Police force at Sarah Everard vigil was an 'overreaction', MP says

Published: 5:26 PM March 14, 2021 Updated: 5:30 PM March 14, 2021

Metropolitan Police officers at the Sarah Everard vigil on Saturday - Credit: PA

The force used by police officers during the Sarah Everard vigil at Clapham Common was an "overreaction", an Essex MP has said.

Metropolitan Police officers clashed with mourners at the memorial in south London, near where Ms Everard was last seen on March 3, on Saturday evening.

Priti Patel, Witham MP and home secretary, has requested a "full report" of the incident from the Metropolitan Police and described the scenes as "upsetting".

Police clashed with a number of mourners at the vigil - Credit: PA

Vigils were planned to remember Ms Everard across Suffolk and Essex, but were forced to be cancelled after police warned against mass gatherings in the coronavirus lockdown.

Hundreds of people mourned Ms Everard's death - Credit: PA

The organisers of the Ipswich vigil, Grace Nicoll and Laura Polley, moved their event online following discussions with Suffolk police.

Clacton MP Giles Watling said he had "every sympathy" for the Clapham vigil attendees following the events of the last week but said the officers' response was unproportionate.

Giles Watling, MP for Clacton, said the officers' response was an 'overreaction' - Credit: Archant

He said: "We all understand the frustrations. I'm a father of two girls and I'm married to a woman.

"It is absolutely appalling that women do not feel safe on the streets. I have every sympathy for them.

"It is absolutely right that we all obey the law.

"It was such a tricky situation. The police do an amazing job, but I do feel they overreacted."