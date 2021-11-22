Mercedes driver twice caught speeding on A12 banned from the roads
- Credit: Archant
A "reckless" Mercedes driver who was twice caught speeding on the A12 in less than half an hour has been banned from the roads.
Sasha Wedderburn, of Hednesford, Cannock, was found guilty of failing to give the identity of the driver when required, for both speeding offences, when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday.
The Mercedes hire car the 29-year-old was driving was captured on camera speeding on the A12 at Kelvedon in May last year as it was being driven towards Colchester.
The same vehicle was then captured speeding on the same camera 25 minutes later driving back.
Wedderburn was handed 12 points on his licence, disqualified from driving for six months and fined £1,000 and costs.
Investigating officer, Jonathan Harmen of Essex Police's Prosecutions and Investigation Team, Roads Policing, said: "Driving at this speed is totally reckless. Other road users could have been put at risk."
