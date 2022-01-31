Person detained as armed police attend incident near paramedic station
Published: 11:58 AM January 31, 2022
- Credit: Sam Vincent
A person has been detained after armed police were called to attend an incident in Saxmundham.
Officers have been called to the incident in Seaman Avenue outside the paramedic station.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "There was an incident near the paramedic station.
"It has all been resolved and there has been no injuries to anybody. One person has been detained."
The spokesman confirmed that armed police did attend.
The road was closed while officers attended the incident but it has since reopened.
One eyewitness said: "I drove to the top of my road, Lincoln Avenue, I was turned back by police stating it was to dangerous to travel on."
Another said they saw a lot of armed police in the area.