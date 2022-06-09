News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning after bogus BT workers visit homes in east Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:51 AM June 9, 2022
Bogus callers claiming to be from BT have visited homes in Saxmundham, east Suffolk

Homeowners in east Suffolk have been warned of fake salesmen after people claiming to be from BT were reported in the area.

Suffolk Trading Standards has said the bogus callers were spotted visiting homes in Saxmundham on Wednesday.

The callers, who claimed to work for BT, requested access to peoples' homes so they could check their broadband speed.

They also asked to look at homeowners' phones.

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged people not to allow access to doorstep salesmen who claim they require entry to a home.

People who believe they have been visited by a bogus caller is urged to contact police and Citizens Advice.

The incidents come after so-called 'Nottingham Knockers' were reported visiting homes in Coddenham, near Needham Market, earlier this week.

Nottingham Knockers, who claim to have been in prison and on a youth offending scheme, are known to try and sell the homeowners a range of everyday household products at high prices.

