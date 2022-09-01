200-plus cannabis plants found in east Suffolk drugs raid
Published: 3:54 PM September 1, 2022
- Credit: Lowestoft Police
More than 200 cannabis plants were found by police in east Suffolk during a drugs raid.
The plants were found by officers at an address in Saxmundham earlier this week.
In a social media post, police said: "The Kestrels conducted a section 23 drugs warrant this week.
"In total, 228 cannabis plants and an array of growing equipment have been seized."
Police are continuing to investigate the find and their enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/55887/22.