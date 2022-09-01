News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
200-plus cannabis plants found in east Suffolk drugs raid

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:54 PM September 1, 2022
Police found 228 cannabis plants in Saxmundham

More than 200 cannabis plants were found by police in east Suffolk during a drugs raid.

The plants were found by officers at an address in Saxmundham earlier this week.

Police had executed a search warrant in Saxmundham

In a social media post, police said: "The Kestrels conducted a section 23 drugs warrant this week.

"In total, 228 cannabis plants and an array of growing equipment have been seized."

Enquiries are ongoing

Police are continuing to investigate the find and their enquiries are ongoing.

One of the plants found at the address

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/55887/22.

