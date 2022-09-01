200-plus cannabis plants found in east Suffolk drugs raid

More than 200 cannabis plants were found by police in east Suffolk during a drugs raid.

The plants were found by officers at an address in Saxmundham earlier this week.

Police had executed a search warrant in Saxmundham - Credit: Lowestoft Police

In a social media post, police said: "The Kestrels conducted a section 23 drugs warrant this week.

"In total, 228 cannabis plants and an array of growing equipment have been seized."

Enquiries are ongoing - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Police are continuing to investigate the find and their enquiries are ongoing.

One of the plants found at the address - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/55887/22.