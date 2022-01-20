News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wing mirrors 'forced off' parked car

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:49 PM January 20, 2022
A car that was parked in Saxmundham had both its wing mirrors "forced off"

A car parked in Saxmundham has had both wing mirrors "forced off".

Police have appealed for more information following the damage. 

The car was parked in Market Place and had both wing mirrors pulled off sometime between 1pm on Monday, January 17 and 10am on Wednesday, January 19. 

Officers are now appealing for anyone who has any information about who caused the damage to contact that quoting the crime reference number 37/3909/22. 

Saxmundham News

