Wing mirrors 'forced off' parked car

A car that was parked in Saxmundham had both its wing mirrors "forced off" - Credit: Google Maps

A car parked in Saxmundham has had both wing mirrors "forced off".

Police have appealed for more information following the damage.

The car was parked in Market Place and had both wing mirrors pulled off sometime between 1pm on Monday, January 17 and 10am on Wednesday, January 19.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who has any information about who caused the damage to contact that quoting the crime reference number 37/3909/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.



