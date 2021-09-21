CCTV released following series of burglaries

Video

Published: 5:18 PM September 21, 2021

Police have issued CCTV footage of a man they would like to trace following a number of burglaries in Saxmundham - Credit: Suffolk police

CCTV footage has been released of a man police would like to trace following a series of burglaries in the Saxmundham area.

The burglaries have occurred at a number of residential properties in and around Saxmundham over the past two weeks, with items including power tools and phones stolen.

Officers issued video footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with these offences.

Anyone who believes they know the man captured in the footage, or who has any information about recent burglaries in the Saxmundham area, is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference: 50289/21.