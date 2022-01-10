Dog and owner injured by husky cross while out walking in Saxmundham

The attack happened in Clay Hills in Saxmundham - Credit: Google Maps

A dog was left needing vet care after it was attacked by a husky cross in Saxmundham.

The attack happened between 9am and 9.30am on Sunday, January 9 in Clay Hills Road when a man was walking his two terriers.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The man suffered grazes and one of his dogs needed vet treatment after incident.

"The owner of the husky has been described as male and wearing a dark jacket."

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident should contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference 37/1668/22.

