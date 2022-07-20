News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trial date set for man charged with child sex offences

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:00 PM July 20, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court.

Christopher Church will stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

The trial of a former Saxmundham man accused of a string of child sex offences, including four charges of rape, will take place in November.

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Church, formerly of Mill Rise, Saxmundham, has denied a total of 11 offences.

They include two charges of raping a boy under 13, two charges of raping a girl under 13, four offences of inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity, two charges of sexual assault of a boy under 13 and one charge of assault of a girl under 13 by penetration.

Church, now of Prince Street, Wisbech, is alleged to have carried out the offences in Suffolk between June 2008 and December 2017.

Church’s trial, which is expected to last between five and seven days, will get underway on November 7 this year.

