Man punched and headbutted in road rage attack in Saxmundham

The incident happened near the Tesco supermarket in Saxmundham - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been left needing hospital treatment after being punched in the face and headbutted in a road rage incident in Saxmundham.

The incident happened at about 4.40pm on Wednesday in Church Street, near the Tesco superstore.

Two drivers were involved in an altercation at the traffic lights, which resulted in one driver being punched in the face several times and headbutted as he attempted to get out of his car.

The victim suffered facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

The suspect then drove off in a silver estate-style vehicle in the direction of Kelsale.

He has been described as white, approximately 6ft 2ins in height with short brown hair and tattoos on his hands and neck.

He was wearing a grey hoody with a high vis jacket and blue jeans.

Police are now appealing for drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage of the incident get in touch, quoting crime reference number 37/12827/22.

