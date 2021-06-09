Stolen car involved in A12 crash

Published: 1:37 PM June 9, 2021

Appeal for witnesses after a stolen car was involved in failed to stop road traffic collision - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A stolen car was later involved in a crash on the A12 in which the driver failed to stop, police have said.

The Ford Focus with the registration number KC57 MOA was stolen sometime between Saturday, May 29 and Tuesday, June 1 while it was parked in St John's Road.

That vehicle was then involved in a crash with a BMW 435D on Tuesday, June 1.

The driver of the Ford Focus failed to stop at the scene but the car was located a short time later in Heron Road, Saxmundham.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anybody with any information regarding the theft of the vehicle to contact police.

Also, anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 28816/21.