Stolen car involved in A12 crash
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A stolen car was later involved in a crash on the A12 in which the driver failed to stop, police have said.
The Ford Focus with the registration number KC57 MOA was stolen sometime between Saturday, May 29 and Tuesday, June 1 while it was parked in St John's Road.
That vehicle was then involved in a crash with a BMW 435D on Tuesday, June 1.
The driver of the Ford Focus failed to stop at the scene but the car was located a short time later in Heron Road, Saxmundham.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anybody with any information regarding the theft of the vehicle to contact police.
You may also want to watch:
Also, anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 28816/21.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town set to bid for Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks
- 2 Transfer window is open... A look at the business Ipswich Town need to do
- 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with leading League One keeper
- 4 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
- 5 Mum-of-two takes 'leap of faith' by opening new town centre cake bar
- 6 Why Joe Biden will be in Suffolk this week
- 7 Grandmother killed in A143 crash while walking home with husband
- 8 Former Town goalkeeper joins League One club after Ipswich release
- 9 Mike Bacon: 'I'm in love with the shape of..... us!'
- 10 New Woodbridge restaurant to open at former furniture store