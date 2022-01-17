News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Schoolgirl racially abused by boys in Mildenhall play park

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:35 PM January 17, 2022
The racist abuse was reported in Mildenhall

The racist abuse was reported in Mildenhall - Credit: Google Maps

A schoolgirl was racially abused by a group of boys while she was walking in a park in Mildenhall.

The incident happened in the St John's play park, near St John's Close, at about 3.30pm on Wednesday, January 12.

Suffolk police said the young schoolgirl was walking in the area when an unknown group of male youths shouted racist abuse at her.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/2694/22.

The force can be reached on 101 or potential witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

