News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man denies putting hand over schoolgirl's mouth in alleged rape

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM June 15, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Mark Cox allegedly told the girl what happened was "their secret", Ipswich Crown Court was told - Credit: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man put his hand over a schoolgirl’s mouth while he allegedly raped her more than two decades ago when he was a teenager, a court has been told.

The alleged victim later told police she had been in “excruciating” pain and claimed that when she told Mark Cox he was hurting her he had put his hand over her mouth, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting, claimed that after the alleged rape Cox, who had been in his late teens, told the girl not to tell anyone about it and said that what happened was “their secret".

Cox, now aged 45, of Ridley Road, Bury St Edmunds, has denied indecently assaulting the alleged victim and raping her in the 1990s when he was a teenager.

After his arrest in January 2019, Cox claimed the allegations were “fabricated".

However, he did accept he had “momentarily” touched the alleged victim over her clothing, which he said was a “world away” from what she was claiming.

The trial continues.

Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

A home in Hadleigh has been left badly damaged after a fire ripped through the semi-detached house

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Home left badly damaged after fire ripped through property

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Nutshell Pub in Bury is featured in the new publication from CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale),

Pubs

Which Suffolk town has the most pubs per person?

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst celebrates with the National League play off final trophy after duri

Football

Hurst linked with former Town player after Grimsby promotion

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A former care home has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Frinton-on-Sea

Essex Live News

Former care home destroyed in suspected arson attack

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon