Robber on the run from Suffolk prison

Published: 12:13 PM March 23, 2021

A prisoner has absconded from HM Hollesley Bay and is currently on the run in Suffolk.

Scott Davies is serving a nine-year and four-month sentence for robbery and false imprisonment.

The 28-year-old was reported missing at around 6.50 am, today (Tuesday, March, 23) after a roll call was carried out and he could not be located.

Davies is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, blue eyes and an Irish accent. He also has tattoos on his neck, torso and right arm.

Davies has links to Wednesbury in the West Midlands and Merthyr Tydfil in Wales.

Anyone who believes they have seen Scott Davies, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 40 of Tuesday, March 23