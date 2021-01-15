Man admits murder of pub landlord with 'heart of gold'
A 24-year-old man has admitted murdering a Braintree pub landlord who was found with stab wounds to the chest and neck.
Scott Gilhooly, landlord of The Swiss Bell Pub in Mountbatten Road, died on Sunday, May 17 last year and was described by his family as "community spirited, headstrong and loyal".
A post-mortem examination recorded his medical cause of death as stab wounds to the chest and neck, said Essex Police.
Lawrence Bourke, 24, of Lister Road, Braintree, was arrested a few days later and charged with Mr Gilhooly's murder.
He appeared at Basildon Crown Court on Friday, January 15 morning to admit to the charge and has been remanded in custody until his sentencing at a later date, which has not yet been set.
In a tribute, Mr Gilhooly's family said: “Scott was many things to so many people, he was a much-loved father, son, brother, uncle and brother in law.
“Scott was very community-spirited, headstrong and loyal. He made light of everything, made us laugh daily and had a very unique sense of humour.
“He was beloved by the surrounding community, through his charity work and fundraising. Scott will leave an enormous void in all our lives.”