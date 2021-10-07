News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man denies imprisoning woman after 'constantly monitoring day-to-day activities'

Tom Potter

Published: 4:30 PM October 7, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Scott Stannard denied the charges at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday - Credit: ARCHANT

A 27-year-old man will go on trial next year accused of coercively controlling and falsely imprisoning a woman in Bury St Edmunds.

Scott Stannard appeared before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Stannard, of Station Road, Haughley, entered not guilty pleas to two charges.

He is accused of unlawfully and injuriously imprisoning a woman against her will at a property in Bury St Edmunds on October 9 last year.

He is also accused of repeatedly or continuously engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive between February 1 and October 9 last year.

The behaviour is alleged to have included constant monitoring of the woman's day-to-day activities.

Judge Emma Peters released Stannard on conditional bail until the trial, which is expected to last three to four days and take place during the fortnight beginning October 10 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place in the week beginning July 25.

