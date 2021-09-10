Jailed thief 'making real effort to turn his life around'
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
A thief has been jailed for 18 weeks for a series of crimes - but is "making a real effort to turn his life around", police say.
Sean Abrey was arrested and charged in connection with theft from a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle in Bury St Edmunds in May.
The 34-year-old then agreed for 18 other offences to be taken into account, including 11 instances of interfering with vehicles in the Bell Meadow area of Bury St Edmunds on the same evening and 13 in total.
He also admitted two thefts from motor vehicles on the same night, an attempted theft from shops and two thefts which involved stealing keys and a purse from two people in Bury Cathedral in September 2020.
Abrey, of Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, must also carry out unpaid work for 100 hours within the next 12 months.
He was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich.
Duncan Etchells, from Suffolk police's Operation Converter team, said: "Abrey is working with Turning Point scheme and is making a real effort to turn his life around by taking advantage of any help that is offered and has hopes of returning to work as a labourer."
