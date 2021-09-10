News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Jailed thief 'making real effort to turn his life around'

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:14 PM September 10, 2021    Updated: 7:17 PM September 10, 2021
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street

Sean Abrey was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A thief has been jailed for 18 weeks for a series of crimes - but is "making a real effort to turn his life around", police say.

Sean Abrey was arrested and charged in connection with theft from a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle in Bury St Edmunds in May.

The 34-year-old then agreed for 18 other offences to be taken into account, including 11 instances of interfering with vehicles in the Bell Meadow area of Bury St Edmunds on the same evening and 13 in total.

He also admitted two thefts from motor vehicles on the same night, an attempted theft from shops and two thefts which involved stealing keys and a purse from two people in Bury Cathedral in September 2020. 

Abrey, of Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, must also carry out unpaid work for 100 hours within the next 12 months.

He was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich.

Duncan Etchells, from Suffolk police's Operation Converter team, said: "Abrey is working with Turning Point scheme and is making a real effort to turn his life around by taking advantage of any help that is offered and has hopes of returning to work as a labourer."

Most Read

  1. 1 World's biggest container ship set to arrive in Felixstowe at weekend
  2. 2 Homeless teenager found living in a tent saved by town's act of kindness
  3. 3 Road reopens after two vehicles crash
  1. 4 Missing 55-year-old woman found
  2. 5 Cook expects 'a couple' of Town debuts in Bolton clash but wingers set to miss out
  3. 6 Could you offer these rescue animals a forever home?
  4. 7 'There is no better feeling' - Coulson is feeling the love at Ipswich Town
  5. 8 Revealed: The 10 cheapest places to buy a home in Suffolk
  6. 9 Vote for the best cafes, restaurants, pubs and hotels in Suffolk
  7. 10 Street beggar with 180 convictions banned from town centre
Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pascal and Karine Canevet, owners of Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds. Karine has received the Michel

Visit Suffolk

The 10 best places to eat in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A child died after police and the ambulance service were called to a medical emergency near Foxhall Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Child dies in Ipswich medical emergency

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Sunset at Holbrook Creek Picture: SIMON PAGE

Film

Film crew spotted in Suffolk village

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon
Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket.

Suffolk Live

Travellers pitch up outside leisure centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon