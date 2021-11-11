Man gave police false details after being clocked at 35mph in 30mph zone

Sean Daniels, of Saxmundham, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A man who lied to police after being caught speeding has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Sean Daniels, 35, of Brook Farm Road, Saxmundham, previously pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice following the incident in 2020, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Daniels was driving a Vauxhall Vivaro van on the A134 Bury Road at Thetford on March 17 last year around 11.50am when he was clocked travelling at 35mph in a 30mph limit.

But Daniels gave the name and address of a different person to police following the incident.

The address did exist but the person did not, the court heard.

You may also want to watch:

Daniels continued the lie until he was interviewed by police and then made full admissions to officers.

Adam Norris, prosecuting, said there was "no apparent good reason" for Daniels to lie to police given he had no previous convictions or penalty points on his licence.

Mr Norris said it was likely the offence would have only resulted in a fine, penalty points or Daniels may have even been allowed to take a speed awareness course as his punishment.

The court heard that Daniels was working as a television aerial installation engineer at the time, but had since left the company.

Father-of-three Daniels, who was not represented in court, apologised to Judge Emma Peters and said he was an "honest, family man" who had made "a silly mistake".

Daniels claimed he was being pressured into telling lies by his former company who told him he could lose his job if he received points on his driving licence.

He also admitted a bail offence which was put to him, having previously not turned up to court when required.

Sentencing Daniels on Wednesday, Judge Peters told Daniels the offence was very serious as it "undermines justice".

She said defendants convicted of perverting the course of justice "very frequently" go to prison.

Judge Peters told Daniels he lied "repeatedly" to police but she accepted a brain injury in 2009 had caused issues.

Daniels was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, with 160 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.



