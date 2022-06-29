News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man had a Samurai sword during affray incident in village

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:30 AM June 29, 2022
Three men who were concerned in the supply of cocaine into Colchester pubs have been jailed for a total of over 14 years.

Sean Reid will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on July 26 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 36-year-old man who had a Samurai sword during an incident in Trimley will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 28) for a plea hearing was Sean Reid, of Red House Close, Trimley St Martin.

He admitted an offence of affray on April 1 this year.

Steven Dyble, for Reid, said his client had chronic alcoholism and underlying health issues but hadn’t had a drink since he was given an alcohol abstinence requirement by magistrates in April for an offence of assault on an emergency worker.

Mr Dyble asked the court to adjourn sentence for an update by the probation service on Reid’s progress since his court appearance in April.

Judge David Pugh agreed with the request and adjourned the case until July 26.

Ipswich Crown Court
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

Our housing stock is becoming more eco-friendly, says Jan Hÿtch. Picture: Getty Images

East Suffolk Council

Go-ahead given for 74 new affordable homes for Suffolk town

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Vaclav Hladky warms up before the game at Needham Market

Ipswich Town Transfer News

McKenna on Hladky and Bakinson futures

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Gun Cotton Way roundabout and design of the artwork

Planning

Controversial statue on Stowmarket roundabout gets green light

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
A coroner's court has ruled that the death of Karen 'Jane' Winn was caused by 'neglect', after life

West Suffolk Hospital

Husband sues hospital over 'medical neglect' death of wife

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon