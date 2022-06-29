Man had a Samurai sword during affray incident in village

Sean Reid will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on July 26 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 36-year-old man who had a Samurai sword during an incident in Trimley will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 28) for a plea hearing was Sean Reid, of Red House Close, Trimley St Martin.

He admitted an offence of affray on April 1 this year.

Steven Dyble, for Reid, said his client had chronic alcoholism and underlying health issues but hadn’t had a drink since he was given an alcohol abstinence requirement by magistrates in April for an offence of assault on an emergency worker.

Mr Dyble asked the court to adjourn sentence for an update by the probation service on Reid’s progress since his court appearance in April.

Judge David Pugh agreed with the request and adjourned the case until July 26.