Search for man who impersonated police officer at north Essex shop
- Credit: Google Maps
Police are investigating after a man impersonated a police officer and accused two children of shoplifting from a supermarket in north Essex.
The incident happened at 5pm on Saturday, November 27, near the Sainsbury's supermarket in High Street, Halstead.
The fake officer appeared to show police identification when he accused the two children of committing the crime.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "No arrests have been made and our enquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible.
"We have met with the victims and their parents and will remain in contact with them as the investigation progresses."
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information on it, should contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 1069 of November 27.
