East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Inflatable dinghy and trailer stolen from Woodbridge business

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 12:31 PM April 27, 2021   
A Seasearcher dinghy has been stolen from a business in Station Road, Woodbridge

A Seasearcher dinghy has been stolen from a business in Station Road, Woodbridge - Credit: Suffolk police

An inflatable dinghy and trailer have been stolen from the forecourt of a business in Woodbridge.

The red and black Seasearcher dinghy was taken from a business in Station Road at some point between 4pm Saturday, April 17 and 10am Monday, April 19.

A trailer the dinghy was attached to was also stolen.

A spokesman for Suffolk police called for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area that weekend, or who has knowledge of the dinghy's current whereabouts, to get in touch.

Those with information can contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/19545/21.

Information can also be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via its website.

Woodbridge News

