Second man arrested at Stansted Airport after alleged hate crime
Published: 8:38 PM November 6, 2021
A second man has been arrested at Stansted Airport after an alleged hate crime.
Officers arrested a 26-year-old on suspicion of a hate crime today, November 6, at 4.30pm.
He was detained as he stepped off a flight from the Netherlands. He was taken to an Essex Police station where he will be questioned.
The arrest was made in connection with Essex Police's investigation into a social media video of a man being subjected to harassment whilst taking his seat onboard an aeroplane.
A 55-year-old man was arrested yesterday, November 5, and has been released on bail until December 1. The enquiry is ongoing.
Essex Police are asking for anyone with information or with phone footage of the incident to contact them on 101.
