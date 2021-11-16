Second man arrested following Elveden sexual assault

Suffolk and Norfolk police are still investigating the assault as it - Credit: Archant

A second man has been arrested in connection with an attempted sexual assault in Elveden.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on London Road on Tuesday, November 9.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where he remains for questioning.

Officers are investigating an incident where the victim, a young woman, was approached by a man while jogging and hit her on the head.

He then attempted to pull her leggings down.

He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was found unconscious by the side of the road, and was taken in an ambulance to hospital.

The assault occurred between 11am and noon on November 9, along London Road, which is known locally as the old London Road, or the old A11.

Another man, also in his 30s, from Thetford, has been released on bail in connection with the incident.

Suffolk and Norfolk police would still like to hear from any witnesses, or receive any relevant dashcam footage.

