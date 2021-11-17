Second man bailed in connection with Elveden sexual assault
A second man arrested as part of an investigation into the attempted sexual assault in Elveden has been released on police bail.
The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation centre for questioning.
He is due to return to police on December 7.
The incident took place on November 9, where the victim, a young woman, was approached by a man while jogging who proceeded to hit her on the head.
He then attempted to pull her leggings down.
He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
The victim was found unconscious by the side of the road, and was taken in an ambulance to hospital.
The assault occurred between 11am and noon along London Road, which is known locally as the old London Road, or the old A11.
