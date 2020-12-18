Second man to face murder charge over Colchester stabbing
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A second man charged with murder following the death of an aspiring rapper in Colchester has been remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance.
Phoenix Lee, 19, of no fixed address, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court today charged with murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Lee was remanded in custody to appear at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 12.
Sheldon McKay, 25, of no fixed address, who has also been charged with murder, will also next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 12.
Police were called to Affleck Road, on Colchester's Greenstead estate, shortly after 12.15am on Friday, December 11, and 22-year-old Alinjavwa Siwale, from Colchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A teenager was also taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
A 17-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail until January 6.
A 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until January 5.
