Second man charged with murder after fatal stabbing

Published: 4:44 PM December 17, 2020 Updated: 5:48 PM December 17, 2020

A second man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Colchester.

Phoenix Lee, 19, of no fixed address, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court today after being charged with murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court tomorrow.

Sheldon McKay, 25, of no fixed address, who has also been charged with murder, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 12 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Police were called to Affleck Road, on Colchester's Greenstead estate, shortly after 12.15am on Friday, December 11, and 22-year-old Alinjavwa Siwale, from Colchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A teenager was also taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A 17-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail until January 6.

A 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until January 5.