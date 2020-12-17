News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times Home > News > Crime

Second man charged with murder after fatal stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:44 PM December 17, 2020    Updated: 5:48 PM December 17, 2020
Forensics officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing at Affleck Road in Colchester. Picture: DENISE B

A second man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Colchester - Credit: Archant

A second man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Colchester. 

Phoenix Lee, 19, of no fixed address, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court today after being charged with murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. 

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court tomorrow. 

Sheldon McKay, 25, of no fixed address, who has also been charged with murder, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 12 for a plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Police were called to Affleck Road, on Colchester's Greenstead estate, shortly after 12.15am on Friday, December 11, and 22-year-old Alinjavwa Siwale, from Colchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A teenager was also taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. 

A 17-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail until January 6.

A 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until January 5.

Most Read

  1. 1 When will the latest coronavirus tiers be announced?
  2. 2 Initial investigations underway following death of man in Woodbridge
  3. 3 Ipswich avoids being placed under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions
  1. 4 Man who died in building collapse was in his 30s
  2. 5 Will you be joining in Suffolk's doorstep carols?
  3. 6 Dogs stolen in Suffolk kennels burglary found in Kent
  4. 7 Care home put into lockdown after Covid-19 outbreak
  5. 8 Baby alpaca spotted sitting in front seat of car
  6. 9 Audi S5 driver arrested after allegedly fleeing police after car stopped
  7. 10 Body found in Ipswich river
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

'Please come home' - Family's plea to dad missing two weeks

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk

Paddy & Scott's shakes up its top team

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon

What are Suffolk’s chances of leaving Tier 2?

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Christmas

All the Christmas bin collections for Suffolk you need to know

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon