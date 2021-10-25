News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Husband's last gift stolen from bedroom in Woodbridge

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:45 AM October 25, 2021   
A stolen ring and earrings from Woodbridge

Suffolk police is trying to find the sentimental jewellery including a ring and earrings. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A ring given to a widow by her late husband as a gift before he died is among sentimental jewellery taken from a Woodbridge home.

The victim is not sure when the items were taken from the bedroom of a home in Carlow Mews but reported it to Suffolk police on Saturday, October 23. 

Officers are looking to find a gold, emerald and diamond ring and a pair of gold earrings containing diamond and sapphire. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A gold, emerald and diamond ring was the last gift that her husband gave her before he died so it is of great sentimental value."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact police quoting the crime reference number 37/57196/21.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live
Woodbridge News

