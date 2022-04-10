News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man suffers 'serious facial injury' after restaurant assault

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:21 AM April 10, 2022
A man has suffered a serious facial injury after an assault in a restaurant in Walton-on-the-Naze High Street

The incident happened in the High Street in Walton-on-the-Naze at about 9pm on Wednesday, March 23.

The victim, a man in his 30s, fled from the restaurant but was located nearby.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and bailed until Wednesday, April 20.

Essex Police are are asking anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact them.

Anyone who has any information should contact Essex Police quoting crime reference 42/74149/22.

