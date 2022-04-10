Man suffers 'serious facial injury' after restaurant assault

A man has suffered a serious facial injury after an assault in a restaurant in Walton-on-the-Naze High Street - Credit: Google Maps

A man has suffered a "serious facial injury" after an assault inside a restaurant in Essex.

The incident happened in the High Street in Walton-on-the-Naze at about 9pm on Wednesday, March 23.

The victim, a man in his 30s, fled from the restaurant but was located nearby.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and bailed until Wednesday, April 20.

Essex Police are are asking anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact them.

Anyone who has any information should contact Essex Police quoting crime reference 42/74149/22.

