Woman in 20s sexually assaulted in alleyway in Bury St Edmunds

An alleged serious sexual assault happened at an alleyway in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was sexually assaulted in an alleyway in Bury St Edmunds town centre at the weekend.

The incident happened between 4am and 4.30am on Saturday close to the A1302, Parkway and Risbygate Street junction.

A woman in her 20s was walking with a man, before he is then reported to have sexually assaulted her.

This was then reported to police and officers have since been conducting enquiries.

A police cordon was initially in place at the scene.

Police are now appealing for anyone who was in the area around the times stated who may have seen a man and a woman, or heard anything suspicious, to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/46803/22.