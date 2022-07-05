Seventh murder arrest after death of Mildenhall football fan

Video

Simon Dobbin, before he was injured, at a Cambridge United match. - Credit: Archant

A seventh person has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Mildenhall football fan who died after being attacked at a game seven years ago.

Simon Dobbin was left with permanent brain damage after being assaulted in Station Approach, Southend, following the Southend United vs Cambridge United match on March 21, 2015.

Mr Dobbin, a Cambridge fan who lived in west Suffolk, died aged 48 on October 21, 2020.

Medical tests later revealed there was a direct link between his death and the injuries he had suffered in the incident.

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad, who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend Picture: FAMILY PHOTO - Credit: Archant

As part of a co-ordinated operation, five men aged 27, 30, 34, 39 and 45 were arrested on Friday, June 10 at addresses across south Essex.

Later that same day, a sixth man, aged 29, was also arrested and later released under investigation, along with the five other men.

On Monday, June 27, a 26-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder, police have now confirmed.

He has since been released under investigation.

Timeline of events

March 21, 2015: Simon Dobbin is attacked by fans in Station Approach, Southend, after watching Southend United vs Cambridge United

July 25, 2016: Thirteen men are charged in connection with the attack

July 12, 2017: Twelve men jailed for total of 42 years and four months for their parts in the incident

August 8, 2017: Mr Dobbin's wife Nicole writes to Prime Minister Theresa May in protest of lengths of attackers' sentences

January 17, 2019: Mr Dobbin features on DIY SOS as show renovates his home for an episode

September 2019: More than 25,000 people sign petition calling for 'Simon's Law' for violent offenders to pay towards the cost of care for their victims

October 21, 2020: Mr Dobbin dies at home, aged 48

August 25, 2021: Post-mortem examination says Mr Dobbin's death was linked to 2015 attack

November 2021: Police offer £20,000 reward for information related to Mr Dobbin's death as family plea for help

June 10, 2022: Six men arrested on suspicion of Mr Dobbin's murder

June 27, 2022: A seventh man is arrested on suspicion of murder