Woman claims alleged sexual abuse took place almost weekly

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:25 PM March 29, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Garry Caswell's trial is taking place at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by a Suffolk man more than two decades ago when she was as young as five has told a court the abuse happened almost weekly for four years.

Giving evidence via video link the woman told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that Garry Caswell, who was about a decade older than her, would gesture for her to get into bed with him and he would then touch her intimately and get her to touch him.

She said Caswell, who has denied 10 offences of indecently assaulting her and two of indecency with a child, was silent during the alleged touching and she was silent too.

“I didn’t know what was happening,” she said.

 Caswell, now aged 43, of Park Road, Lowestoft, has also denied offences of rape, indecent assault and indecency with a child in respect of another alleged victim.

The offences date back to the mid-1990s.

Caswell told police he had fallen out with both the alleged victims but could think of no other reason he they would make false allegations against him.

The trial continues.

Ipswich Crown Court
Lowestoft News

