Colchester fencer denies raping woman while walking her home

Shane Farrow, 36, a Colchester fencer, has denied raping a woman while he was walking her home at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Phil Morley

A Colchester fencer accused of raping a woman while he was walking her home has told a court that if she had told him to stop having sex with her he would have done so.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (September 26) Shane Farrow denied forcing himself on the woman and telling her that she “wanted it”.

Asked by his barrister Tara McCarthy: “Did you ignore her when she said she didn’t want to do it?” Farrow replied: “She didn’t say that. If she had said that I would have stopped.”

Farrow, 36, of Spruce Avenue, Colchester, has denied raping the woman in February 2020.

It has been alleged that he raped the woman after drinking and taking drugs.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said that after the alleged rape the woman had called her husband and told him she’d been raped and told him to call the police.

She said she felt degraded after the alleged rape and had screamed: “What have you done?” at Farrow and told him he wasn’t going to get away with it.

In a police interview read to the jury Farrow denied raping the woman and claimed they had consensual sex.

He told police that while he was walking the woman home she had asked him for a cuddle and had kissed him.

He said he had been shocked when she kissed him but had kissed her back.

He claimed the alleged victim had put her hand inside his shorts and had then pulled her trousers down and had fallen back pulling him on top of her.

He said he had touched and kissed her breasts and although there hadn’t been any conversation between them while they were having sex she “hadn’t not consented”.

He said the woman had not appeared to be drunk and he was “shocked and devastated “ when he was arrested by police.

He said he believed the woman, who was married, had made up the rape allegation because she was covered in mud and it was her way of “getting out of what they had done”.

He claimed she had been flirtatious during the evening. but they hadn’t had a discussion about having sex.

He denied grabbing her crotch earlier in the evening and that he had formed an intention to have sex with her.

The trial continues.