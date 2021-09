Published: 12:18 PM September 9, 2021

Shane Farrow will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court after being accused of rape - Credit: Archant

A man accused of raping a woman is due to face a trial next week.

Shane Farrow, 34, of Spruce Avenue, Colchester, has denied the attack.

A trial is listed to take place at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, September 13, although the hearing could start later than that.

In the meantime, Farrow has been released on conditional bail.