Rape accused told police alleged victim 'seemed to be enjoying' sex

A Colchester man accused of rape told police that he had consensual sex with the alleged victim, a court has heard.

Shane Farrow said he and the woman had been drinking at a house in Colchester and she had talked to him about the lack of fun in her sex life with her husband.

In a police interview Farrow said that after leaving the house the woman had kissed him and asked for a cuddle before touching him intimately, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Farrow told officers that the woman “seemed to be enjoying it” when they had sex.

He said he believed the woman, who was married, had made up the rape allegation because she was covered in mud and it was her way of “getting out of what they had done”.

Farrow, 35, of Spruce Avenue, Colchester, has denied one offence of rape which is alleged to have happened on February 2, 2020.

It has been alleged that he raped the woman after drinking and taking drugs.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said that after the alleged rape the woman had called her husband and told him she’d been raped and told him to call the police.

She said she felt degraded after the alleged rape and had screamed: “What have you done?” at Farrow and told him he wasn’t going to get away with it.

The trial continues.