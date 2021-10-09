News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man wanted in connection with alleged kidnapping and assault offences

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:49 PM October 9, 2021   
Shane Finn is wanted by Essex Police

Shane Finn is wanted by Essex Police - Credit: Essex Police

Police have released a picture of a north Essex man they want to speak to in connection with a string of alleged offences.

Shane Finn has links to Colchester and South Ockenden, near Grays.

The 32-year-old is wanted in connection with a number of alleged offences, including assault, harassment and attempted kidnapping.

Anyone with information on Finn's whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Live
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The indecent exposure took place in Church Terrace in Wickham Market

Suffolk Live

Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
ipswich crown court

Ipswich Crown Court

Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images

Jane Hunt

person
petrol pumps in focus

Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

person
Two Suffolk police officers have been nominated for a national police bravery award

Suffolk Live

'A credit to the entire force': PCs stop armed man from killing children

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon