Man wanted in connection with alleged kidnapping and assault offences

Published: 3:49 PM October 9, 2021

Police have released a picture of a north Essex man they want to speak to in connection with a string of alleged offences.

Shane Finn has links to Colchester and South Ockenden, near Grays.

We want to speak to Shane Finn, 32, in connection with allegations including assault, harassment and attempted kidnap.



He has links to #Colchester and #SouthOckendon.



Know where he is?



Contact us at https://t.co/2eSBaiZXPh or 101.



Or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. pic.twitter.com/KX5O5RpS28 — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 9, 2021

The 32-year-old is wanted in connection with a number of alleged offences, including assault, harassment and attempted kidnapping.

Anyone with information on Finn's whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.