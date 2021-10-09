Man wanted in connection with alleged kidnapping and assault offences
Published: 3:49 PM October 9, 2021
- Credit: Essex Police
Police have released a picture of a north Essex man they want to speak to in connection with a string of alleged offences.
Shane Finn has links to Colchester and South Ockenden, near Grays.
The 32-year-old is wanted in connection with a number of alleged offences, including assault, harassment and attempted kidnapping.
Anyone with information on Finn's whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.