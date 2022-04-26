Stowmarket man admits falsely imprisoning and assaulting woman

Shane Smith will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court next month. - Credit: Archant

A 24-year-old Stowmarket man accused of falsely imprisoning a woman and assaulting her will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (April 25) for a plea hearing was Shane Smith of Stowupland Road, Stowmarket.

He admitted falsely imprisoning a woman and assaulting her causing actual bodily harm on December 26 last year.

He also admitted possessing cannabis on the same date.

He denied an offence of attempting to cause the woman grievous bodily harm and David Baird, prosecuting, said he wasn’t seeking a trial on that charge.

The court heard that Smith claimed he had been under the influence of drink and drugs at the time of the offences.

The offence of false imprisonment related to him taking the woman slightly off the pavement to a grass area and trying to force her face into the grass after following her to Haughley.

The court heard that Smith claimed he had committed the offences to pay off a drug debt.

Judge Martyn Levett agreed to adjourn sentence until May 27 to allow a pre-sentence to be prepared on Smith who is in custody.