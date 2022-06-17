News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dog kills two sheep in popular walking spot

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:35 PM June 17, 2022
A dog has killed sheep in Colchester (file photo) - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two sheep were killed during a dog attack at a popular countryside walking spot.

The incident happened at about 10am last Friday at farmland off Abberton Road, behind Friday Woods in Colchester.

It was reported to police that a flock of sheep had been bitten by three dogs, with two of the sheep dying following the attack.

Police are appealing to identify a man who was seen walking the 'lurcher-style' dogs and headed toward Mersea Road after the incident.

The force also believes the incident may have been captured on video due to farmland being a popular spot.

PC Jed Raven, of Essex Police's rural engagement team, said: “Please remember to keep dogs under control at all times.

“It’s a legal requirement and will prevent incidents If you can see farm animals, or if you think you may come across them on your walk, keep your dog on a short lead.

“It will give you peace of mind that they will be unable to chase livestock.

“Don’t pass between and separate adult sheep or cows from their young. They may act aggressively to protect their lambs or calves.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference number 42/151869/22.

